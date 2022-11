Musicisti

The Band: Marco Giubileo: Fretted and fretless bass, add. keyboards, add. percussion, sequencing - Simone Bigioli: Piano, keyboards - Arki Buelli: Drums - Giorgio Guizzi: Electric and acoustic guitars, back. Vocals - Stefano Naclerio: Sax - Franco Alberti: Percussion Guest friends: Kim Stone: Bass solo on III and Orange Breeze - Everette Harp: Sax solo on III - Andy Surdi: Lead Vocal on Angel - Gigi Cappellotto: Bass on Angel - Franco Testa: Electric guitar on Angel - Nadia Bassano: Lead Vocals on I Love You Anyway - Simone Boffa: Electric guitar on My Prayer for Peace and My Funky Way - Luigi Bonomi: Add. Keyboards on Angel - Enrico Catena: Drums on She is always here - Max Di Franco - Drums on Angel - Andrea Di Puccio: Rhythm gtr on Ride ‘em all - Vittorio Gentilini: Trombone on Sunset River, III and My Funky Way - Alessandro Giubileo: Drums on Sunset River and Ride ‘em all - Davide Giubileo: Back. vocals on My prayer for Peace and She is always here - Sergio Lorandi: Class. gtr on My Prayer for Peace - Arnaldo Maccarini: Acoust. piano on Angel, Add. Keyboards - Gae Manfredini: Electric guitar on Sunset River and Midnight Dreams - Elio Rivagli: Drums on My Funky Way - Emilio Rossi: Add Keyboards - Renato Servalli: Trumpet on Sunset River, III and My Funky Way - Roberto Soggetti: Piano and keyboards on III and Orange Breeze - Gigi Vicini: Back. vocals on My prayer for Peace and I love anyway - Yves Cesaire Santounga, Simona Alessandri, Arnaldo Maccarini: Back. vocals on Sunset River